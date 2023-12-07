Previous
Reindogs in Training by helenw2
Reindogs in Training

couldn't believe my eyes when I saw this troop of Doggies going for a walk along Lambton Quay!
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
