Under Car Inspector by helenw2
Photo 4667

Under Car Inspector

went on a walk up the street with Basil and I noticed that he really loved this suzuki swift parked outside our house and I had fun shooting him while he did his inspections
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
Photo Details

