Playmates by helenw2
Photo 4679

Playmates

put this quilt out to enjoy looking at it and Basil couldn't resist having a play! notice his caricature just above him!
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 22nd, 2023  
