Previous
Photo 4710
Barbershop Quintet
loved these teens all lined up on the street, and how cool to be under the barbershop sign!
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4710
photos
67
followers
55
following
1290% complete
View this month »
4703
4704
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd January 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Doesn't look like any of them have been in.. Great streety.
January 23rd, 2024
365 Project
