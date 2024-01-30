Previous
Astrid in Action by helenw2
Photo 4717

Astrid in Action

my cousin Astrid is the creator of global phenomenon "Pub Choir". I had fun shooting the action from the stage as she performed in Wellington. I played with multiple exposures to catch her different moves
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
