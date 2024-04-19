Previous
Fancy Footwork by helenw2
Fancy Footwork

Basil working the catwalk on the neighbour's driveway.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Dianne ace
Basil looks like he’s really concentrating.
April 19th, 2024  
