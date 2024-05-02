Previous
Clearly Hidden by helenw2
Photo 4804

Clearly Hidden

I often walk past someone hiding in this dark doorway on Featherston Street on the way to the railway station to have a smoke. Love the Keep Clear sign there as well.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise