Photo 4807
Shades of Cool
loved the light at church today, and Jordyn was happy to pose for me in her cool outfit that I told her reminded me of the eighties!
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
