Photo 4813
Autumnal Glow
went off mushroom hunting with my friend Stephen who likes picking them to eat and I like to shoot them, such fun. Not too happy with my pics so far though so will need some more practice, bit different to street - haha
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
6
365
X-T5
11th May 2024 3:18pm
