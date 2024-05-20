Previous
Coat Co-ordination by helenw2
Coat Co-ordination

this guy and the dog got the same memo today in Midland Park
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Brigette ace
so true - same tones
May 20th, 2024  
