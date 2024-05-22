Previous
Booth Not Required by helenw2
Photo 4824

Booth Not Required

old school and new school on Lambton Quay.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
May 22nd, 2024  
