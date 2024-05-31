Previous
Delish by helenw2
Photo 4833

Delish

met this 13yr old Fox Terrier Daisy today who was behaving more like a 13mth old - man - good luck if I could get her to look in the lens - haha
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Hilarious model.
May 31st, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Good timing :-)
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise