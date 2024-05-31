Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4833
Delish
met this 13yr old Fox Terrier Daisy today who was behaving more like a 13mth old - man - good luck if I could get her to look in the lens - haha
31st May 2024
31st May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4833
photos
81
followers
68
following
1324% complete
View this month »
4826
4827
4828
4829
4830
4831
4832
4833
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
31st May 2024 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
Hilarious model.
May 31st, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Good timing :-)
May 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close