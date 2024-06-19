Sign up
Photo 4851
Top Shelf
a lovely big Kereru was sitting in this tree at Mums place today
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
19th June 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
What a beauty..
June 19th, 2024
Karen
ace
A splendid-looking pigeon. Looks great against the grey-blue sky.
June 19th, 2024
