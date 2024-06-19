Previous
Top Shelf by helenw2
Top Shelf

a lovely big Kereru was sitting in this tree at Mums place today
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia ace
What a beauty..
June 19th, 2024  
Karen ace
A splendid-looking pigeon. Looks great against the grey-blue sky.
June 19th, 2024  
