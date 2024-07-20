Previous
Room For Two by helenw2
Photo 4882

Room For Two

what to shoot on a rainy day! stopped to shoot a gull and another came in to join - so cool!
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
