Homecoming by helenw2
Photo 4924

Homecoming

enjoyed another session with my beekeeper friend and loved this one with a honey bee in flight over their honeycomb frames.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Dianne ace
Very sweet...
September 1st, 2024  
