Parson's Paradise by helenw2
Parson's Paradise

The Tui is known as the Parson bird because of its white necktie. seems to blend in nicely with the white flowers on this tree in Island Bay.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
