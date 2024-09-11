Previous
Synchronised Sitting by helenw2
Synchronised Sitting

spotted these two Kereru hanging out in their usual spot top of Johnsonville.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
Wylie ace
Ha ha , they've been practicing! gold medal performance.
September 11th, 2024  
