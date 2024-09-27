Previous
Bumble Bee for Tea by helenw2
Photo 4949

Bumble Bee for Tea

never knew Tui's ate bumble bees, but there you go! spotted them going for it at my friends today.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
I didn’t know that either - a terrific image.
September 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
oops poor bee
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise