Faded Beauty by helenw2
Faded Beauty

lovely to see monarch butterflies flitting about at Hamilton Gardens, the one flying looks to be not long for this world!
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
We have a very large monarch migration here and they are just starting to arrive. Beautiful image!
October 4th, 2024  
