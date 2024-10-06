Previous
Bottoms Up by helenw2
Bottoms Up

so enjoying the blossoms everywhere at the moment, so thought I would see if I could catch a sparrow on a branch - very happy with this shot!
6th October 2024

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia ace
Lovely high key.
October 6th, 2024  
