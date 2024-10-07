Previous
The Cafe Window by helenw2
Photo 4959

The Cafe Window

rained all day on our drive home, but I enjoyed the reflections through the window at Brown Sugar cafe in Taihape where we stopped for lunch.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise