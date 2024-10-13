Sign up
Previous
Photo 4964
Blondie
this horse was awesome walking fastly along this fence back and forth with its hair blowing in the wind in Ohariu Valley today.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
1
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Krista Mae
ace
Such a beautiful shot of this horse
October 13th, 2024
