Street Collage by helenw2
Street Collage

wasn't really happy with any of my shots today, so made a layered collage of all of them! haha
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs ace
What an interesting collagem so much to look at in this picture
October 14th, 2024  
kali ace
good solution
October 14th, 2024  
