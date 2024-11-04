Previous
Mouthfull by helenw2
Photo 4985

Mouthfull

Zeek sitting in his driveway gutter munching on an old leaf or some such, as you do in Pauatahanui Inlet
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

julia ace
Gorgeous boy..
November 4th, 2024  
