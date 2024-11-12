Sign up
Photo 4993
Ghandi and the Gardener
was stoked to see this gardener with a pole to mimic Ghandi at Welly Railway Station.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
kali
ace
Quick thinking
November 12th, 2024
