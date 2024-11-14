Previous
The Book Nook by helenw2
Photo 4995

The Book Nook

this scene greeted me at my railway station this morning - so pleasant, not on their phones, 2 of them, and so nicely arranged as well!
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise