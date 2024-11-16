Previous
The Virgin Queen by helenw2
The Virgin Queen

I always find it difficult to isolate the queen bee as they are always busy with their workers, but this is my first virgin queen, just recently hatched and not yet fertilised. You can tell she is a queen as she has no stripes on her abdomen.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
