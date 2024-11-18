Previous
At The Window by helenw2
Photo 4999

At The Window

loved the light in this shot as this lady was at the window in Stout Street.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise