Previous
Photo 5000
Purrfection
my lovely boy Basil was very good and let mummy have a photo shoot in the garden.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5000
photos
72
followers
65
following
4993
4994
4995
4996
4997
4998
4999
5000
Views
7
2
365
X-T5
19th November 2024 10:46am
Yao RL
ace
haha, I wonder what is supporting his bum. Great balance.
November 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous.
November 19th, 2024
