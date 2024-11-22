Previous
Little Explorer by helenw2
Photo 5003

Little Explorer

Snowy is now 4 weeks old and we had another visit. We get to take him home on new years day!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
What a sweetheart
November 22nd, 2024  
