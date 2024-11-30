Previous
The Bee Man by helenw2
Photo 5011

The Bee Man

finally a pic I like of Stephen about his business with the bees, the shadow of the trees behind really show up the bees in the sunlight.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
