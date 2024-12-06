Previous
Through the Flax by helenw2
Photo 5017

Through the Flax

lovely to have the flax flowering so I can shoot Tui's in my own backyard for once!
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

