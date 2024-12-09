Sign up
Photo 5020
Platform Reader
spotted this lady reading in the sunlight outside my place of work.
9th December 2024
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
9th December 2024 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
You do need sunglasses for it.
December 9th, 2024
Christina
ace
A nice bit of escapism at lunch
December 9th, 2024
