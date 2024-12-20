Previous
A Snowy Christmas by helenw2
Photo 5031

A Snowy Christmas

Snowy is 8 weeks old now and his little grey tabby markings are starting to come out. we pick him up in about 10 days!
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact