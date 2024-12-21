Previous
Paint A Queen by helenw2
Paint A Queen

our queen has finally mated, so Stephen wanted to paint her thorax for easy identification and I of course had to capture the whole process.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

