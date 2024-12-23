Sign up
Previous
Photo 5034
Let Me In
on my way to pick up a delivery, I noticed this ginger waiting outside his house.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5034
photos
72
followers
65
following
1379% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd December 2024 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Aw he is willing the door to open
December 23rd, 2024
