Photo 5040
Best Dressed
my first Welcome Swallow - at Hokowhitu lagoon in Palmerston North.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5040
photos
72
followers
65
following
1380% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th December 2024 5:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Brigette
ace
Gorgeous
December 29th, 2024
