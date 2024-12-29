Previous
Best Dressed by helenw2
Photo 5040

Best Dressed

my first Welcome Swallow - at Hokowhitu lagoon in Palmerston North.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Brigette ace
Gorgeous
December 29th, 2024  
