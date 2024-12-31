Previous
Snowfall by helenw2
Photo 5042

Snowfall

we have finally bought Snowy home - he is so cute and I am in love, very cuddly wuddly and purrs so good!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
So cool, I hope Basil is OK with him.
December 31st, 2024  
Brigette ace
gorgeous thing
December 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact