Previous
New Baby by helenw2
Photo 5043

New Baby

New year, New baby - Snowy is too cute!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
I envy you.
January 1st, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu don't worry - we are tired new parents, and having toileting issues - haha
January 1st, 2025  
julia ace
Super cute..
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact