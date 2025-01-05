Previous
Abstract by helenw2
I let the wind blur my image of one of Mums day lillies and I like the outcome.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Yao RL ace
Super cool
January 5th, 2025  
