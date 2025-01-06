Previous
Powered Up by helenw2
Photo 5048

Powered Up

love this blackbird doing its own thing on the power lines outside my friends place in Trentham.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact