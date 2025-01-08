Previous
Northbound by helenw2
Northbound

was surprised to see bumble bees out and about at my friends place today considering it was raining - happy to capture another one in flight.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Yao RL ace
Thay are among a few that still out and and about.
January 8th, 2025  
