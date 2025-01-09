Previous
Street Bather by helenw2
Photo 5051

Street Bather

Missy loving her street in the sunshine today
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Canada Gem
Awwwww....she is so lovely! 😻
January 9th, 2025  
