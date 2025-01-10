Previous
Dappled Delight by helenw2
Dappled Delight

found this lovely chaffinch on a walk with my friend in Heretaunga Park today.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
