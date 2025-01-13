Previous
Keep Clear of Monday's by helenw2
Photo 5055

Keep Clear of Monday's

it was the first day at work for a lot of us in Welly and I think this is how many of us were feeling!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
amyK ace
Fun shot!
January 13th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
haha, tough.
January 13th, 2025  
