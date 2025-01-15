Previous
Thirsty Work by helenw2
Happy to capture another bumble bee in flight at my friends place today and this time drinking mid-flight!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia ace
Great detail in the Bumble..
