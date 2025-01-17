Previous
Walk in the Park by helenw2
Walk in the Park

we had a lovely shoot with Bash at Harcourt Park today.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable and a great pov
January 17th, 2025  
