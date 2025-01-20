Previous
Princely Pigeon by helenw2
Photo 5062

Princely Pigeon

trekked all the way to Pukaha to get a Kereru! haha
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Brigette ace
very nice
January 20th, 2025  
Christina ace
Fabulous find and shot
January 20th, 2025  
