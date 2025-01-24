Previous
On The Trot by helenw2
Photo 5066

On The Trot

Kune Kune piglets kept running up to us at Staglands hoping for some food - so cute!
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
