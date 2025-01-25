Previous
Young and Old by helenw2
Photo 5067

Young and Old

the worker bee on the left is just hatching while the one on the right is nearly finished her life.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact